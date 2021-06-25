Cancel
A 'Supernatural' Prequel Series Is Now in the Works From Jensen and Danneel Ackles

By Ashley Bubp
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to dust off your Kansas records, Supernatural fans: one of the members of the Winchester clan is using his weary head to develop a prequel to the original series. No, this is not a false alarm. First reported by Deadline, the series titled The Winchesters is already in the works at The CW — and best of all, younger brother Dean (Jensen Ackles) is acting as co-producer with frequent Supernatural guest star and wife Danneel Ackles. Jensen Ackles will also serve as the narrator of the series.

