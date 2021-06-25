A 'Supernatural' Prequel Series Is Now in the Works From Jensen and Danneel Ackles
Get ready to dust off your Kansas records, Supernatural fans: one of the members of the Winchester clan is using his weary head to develop a prequel to the original series. No, this is not a false alarm. First reported by Deadline, the series titled The Winchesters is already in the works at The CW — and best of all, younger brother Dean (Jensen Ackles) is acting as co-producer with frequent Supernatural guest star and wife Danneel Ackles. Jensen Ackles will also serve as the narrator of the series.collider.com