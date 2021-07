There is a bevy of injuries surrounding the Eastern Conference Finals as Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful for the Bucks, but had no structural damage in his knee. After not playing in Game 4, Trae Young is listed as questionable, and whether he plays or not will be determined by his pain management and mobility. New to the injury report is Clint Capela, who is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face in Game 4.