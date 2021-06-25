Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Nashville Predators Puck Drop: The Summer Rolls On

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

As the Summer months roll on and the NHL season draws to a close, we anxiously await any roster news from the Nashville Predators. With so much for GM David Poile to do roster-wise, the news should start coming at any time now. One big piece of news we are...

predlines.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

107K+
Followers
298K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Pekka Rinne
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Roman Josi
Person
David Poile
Person
Dante Fabbro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators Puck#The Nashville Predators#Gm#The Nhl Expansion Draft#The Nhl Entry Draft#The Montreal Canadiens#Nc5 Plus#Thetshf#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Offseason Checklist: Nashville Predators

The offseason is in full flight with only two teams still standing. We continue our series which examines what those eliminated teams need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at Nashville. It was another season of hanging around the middle for the Predators. They managed...
NHLYardbarker

Poile Making the Changes the Predators Need Right Now

With the trade of Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators to the Los Angeles Kings last week looking to be a good one, it also appears to be the first of many moves from general manager David Poile. It is pretty evident that the winds of change are coming to Nashville, and few people will be safe.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: What to Expect In The Expansion Draft

The time is upon us. On July 17, the Nashville Predators will be submitting their protection list to the NHL and the Seattle Kraken, and with it, the entire fate of next season rests solely on this decision. Okay, I hope some could detect my sarcasm. But, in all seriousness,...
NHLmyq105.com

Tampa Bay Lightning To Play Outdoor Game Against Nashville Predators

Each season, there are a few hockey games played in the great outdoors. Usually in baseball or football stadiums up north. The Tampa Bay Lightning will participate in one for the first time. On February 26, 2022, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Nashville Predators as part of the...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Outdoor NHL Hockey is Finally Coming to Music City

The Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators face off against each other during the 2020 Winter Classic hockey game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. It was inevitable that the Nashville Predators would eventually host an outdoor NHL game, and it’s now become...
NHLbizjournals

Nashville Predators to host first outdoor game at Nissan Stadium

The 2022 NHL Stadium Series is coming to Nashville. The NHL announced Monday that the Nashville Predators will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 26. The event marks the first outdoor game played in Nashville,...
NHLatozsportsnashville.com

Nashville Predators Trade Victor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings

According to sources, the Nashville Predators have made a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. The Preds are sending Victor Arvidsson to the Kings in exchange for two draft picks, a 2021 2nd-round selection and a 2022 3rd-round selection. Arvidsson is one of the most beloved players in the Predators’...
NHLhockeyfights.com

Enforcer Olympics – Nashville Predators

Whether you refer to it as Smashville, Cashville, Music City U.S.A. or the Buckle of the Bible Belt, everyone LOVES Nashville. The Predators are no different. Smashville has one of the most electric buildings in the league with their “All your fault” chants, catfish tosses, and overall rowdy atmosphere. Personally, it’s on my bucket list to go to a game in Bridgestone Arena because I want to feel that energy firsthand. Would it be even better if a couple of heavyweights dropped-the-gloves? Hell yes, it would, and in their 23 years in the league, the Preds have had an impressive list of studs wear the saber-toothed tiger on their chest. The unfortunate thing is that the Predators weren’t around in the 80s or early 90s, because Nashville would have been absolutely rocking if they could have watched their boys throw down during the glory days of fighting. But we play the hand we’re dealt, and luckily, the fans have still been able to enjoy some wild battles. However, before we begin let’s address the elephant in the room, Wade Belak. Belak may have only played one season in Smashville, but he made an instant impact. In fact, he has one of the biggest knockouts in Preds’ history when he dropped Donald Brashear on March 10, 2009. And even though he won’t be appearing on the podium, Belak deserves all of our respect and admiration. The Saskatchewan native was the ultimate teammate and died far too young. In 3 months we lost Belak, Derek Boogaard, and Canuck’s Bronze medalist, Rick Rypien to suicide. It breaks my heart when warriors die young, but more importantly, alone. Nobody should forget Wade Belak, because he died for the entertainment of you and I. Yes, he fought to provide for his wife and two daughters, and if given the opportunity, he would probably do it all over again. In the end, I can assume that many of us have lost loved ones to the dangers of mental illness, and that’s why we can’t ignore it. I’m a big believer that while we may not be able to change history, but if we acknowledge it, learn from it, and have empathy for those that went through it, there’s a chance we can avoid it happening again. So without further ado, let’s celebrate our warriors because they sure as hell deserve it.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Lightning, Blues, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, less than 24 hours after the 2021 Stanley Cup was awarded, there is already chatter about how the two teams in the Final will move forward with their roster. Will the back-to-back championship Tampa Bay Lightning lose as many as four or five major players? So too, will the Montreal Canadiens bring everyone back? Meanwhile, reports out of St. Louis are that Blues’ forward Vladimir Tarasenko has officially requested a trade. Finally, reports are that Taylor Hall is receiving outside interest from teams, including possibly the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Edmonton Oilers might be prone to pick up the phone and call GM Kyle Dubas about a trade.
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Top Free Agent Goalies If Rinne Retires

May 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) celebrates with teammates after a shutout win in what could be his final home game as a starter against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. Once the horn sounded and the Nashville...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators: Realistic Free Agent Defensemen to Watch

Juuse Saros #74 of the Nashville Predators is congratulated by Ryan Ellis #4 after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime at Nationwide Arena on May 3, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) We’re under a month away from the NHL free agency market opening up,...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Hurricanes: Does Acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko Make Sense?

The Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly looking for upgrades in the top 6 or top 9 forward group and just this past week, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported that Vladimir Tarasenko has officially asked for a trade away from the St. Louis Blues. He is reportedly very upset with how the Blues organization handled his shoulder surgeries, and feels as if there is no trust left between him and the organization. In both the first and second surgeries, the ligament damage in his shoulders was not corrected, and wasn’t caught until Tarasenko was seen by non-team doctors.
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Finns, Forechecking, And Forward Lines

The Stanley Cup playoffs are over, but the postseason action has just begun. So what do the Dallas Stars do with two drafts, free agency, and the deals they need to close within their own roster?. Fans have questions. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks provided some answers in his...
NHLzonecoverage.com

Joel Eriksson Ek Is Following In Sean Couturier's Footsteps

The Minnesota Wild inked Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million contract after a breakout season where he scored 19 goals in 56 games and made an impact in the playoffs. Most anyone who watched how important he’d become to this team immediately went, “Yeah, good, that contract makes sense.”
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Ruotsalainen Poised for Breakout Season in 2021-22

The journey of Arttu Ruotsalainen has just begun, but there is already so much to reflect on. He tore up the Finnish Elite League (Liiga), scoring 16 goals in 19 games with the Tampereen Ilves during the 2020-21 season. The NHL and AHL seasons began in January and February, respectively, so he had to leave mid-season and head to North America. He would prove to be a dominant player with the Rochester Americans, showcasing his lethal shot on the power play. He was probably ready to play with the Sabres at the beginning of the season, but they wanted to be patient with him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy