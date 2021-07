Summer has finally arrived, bringing with it not only the heat but also the obvious want/need to switch to lighter beers. The other day, I was chatting up the employees at my local distributor when I mentioned I was stocking up for the warm weather and wanted to try some new beers I could enjoy while sitting on the porch. I shared that I hope to find an IPA that wasn’t overly hoppy, as I’m not a big fan of the total hoppy IPAs (I find them to be a bit too bitter, and they tend to make me somewhat nauseated).