transcosmos named the No.13 BPO* player in Gartner Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Offers BPO services through its 166 bases across 30 countries, aiming for Operational Excellence. transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has ranked No.13 in the world in the 2020 BPO* player listing in the "Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020", Dean Blackmore et al., 08 April 2021 (IT Services, BPO = Business Process Services) issued by Gartner Inc., the world's leading IT research and advisory company headquartered in the U.S.

#Bpo#Cosmos#Bpo#Business Process Services#Gartner Inc
