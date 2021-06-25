Cancel
Clifton, NJ

Couple Killed In Route 3 Motorcycle Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKqTl_0af6gmK300
Both riders were killed in the crash on eastbound Route 3 in Clifton. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A man and woman on a motorcycle were killed in a horrific overnight crash on Route 3 in Clifton, authorities confirmed.

Richard Stuart, Jr., 23, of Passaic had Raquel Prada-Galvez, 24, of Clifton on the back when he lost control of a 2011 Suzuki GSXR in the highway's eastbound lanes between Bloomfield Avenue and the Garden State Parkway shortly before 1:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident said they hit a deer.

A 2017 Toyota RAV-4, also traveling eastbound, struck a median after its driver lost control, as well, and the motorcycle hit that, as well, they said.

The result, they said, was a "significant debris field."

Both Stuart and Prada-Galvez were pronounced dead at the scene, Valdes and Rinaldi said. The SUV driver wasn't injured, they added.

All eastbound lanes remained closed for an extended period so the wreckage could be cleared and a preliminary investigation conducted.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 470-5908.

