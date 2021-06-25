U.S. personal spending stagnated in May as prices increased

Used car prices are muscling their way onto the watchlists of some of the nation’s most sophisticated economic forecasters, most notably, the Federal Reserve. New data released Friday showed wholesale used car prices posted their first monthly decline in June, falling 1.3%, according to auto auctioneer Manheim. The decline, which came as record-high prices and tight inventories resulted in an 11% year-over-year drop in sales, is a sign the Fed's view that inflation is transitory could be on the mark. Prices were still up 27% from a year prior.