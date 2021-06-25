Cancel
Business

U.S. personal spending stagnated in May as prices increased

By Reade Pickert
MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. personal spending stagnated in May, reflecting a decline in outlays for merchandise, while a closely watched inflation measure continued to climb. Purchases of goods and services were unchanged following an upwardly revised 0.9% increase in April, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve officially uses for its inflation target, rose 0.4%.

