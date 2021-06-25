Ludwig Makes A Surprising Claim About Amouranth

Fame and success don't shield celebrities from the pain of hurtful online comments. Valerie Bertinelli has been in front of TV cameras since she was just 15, when she was cast in the 1970's sitcom "One Day at a Time," per Today. Now 61, the actress is a fixture on the Food Network with "Valerie's Home Cooking" and other shows. While fans might think that Bertinelli would just shrug off online criticisms or just not read them at all, she can still get stung.