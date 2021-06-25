Cancel
TV & Videos

Ludwig Makes A Surprising Claim About Amouranth

By Mary Osborne
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ludwig Ahgren, who streamed for basically a month straight earlier this year, was recently in talks with a bidet company to determine if he'd be a good fit to partner with them on sponsored content. The company ultimately turned him down because of content they didn't deem to be "brand safe," leaving Ludwig to question what the company considered so controversial. It turns out that the questionable content involved none other than fellow Twitch streamer Amouranth.

ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
