'Pioneer Woman' Special Shows Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex's 'Magical' Wedding

Nope, you're not imagining it: fans of Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, are gobbling up every bit of news they can sink their teeth into regarding Drummond's eldest daughter, Alex, who turned 24 this week, as she told The List in an interview. What's with the sudden feeding frenzy? Well? First off, it's not all that sudden actually. Alex Drummond has been in the news recently for having gotten married on May 1 to her college sweetheart, Mauricio Scott, at a lavish wedding that took place at the Drummond family ranch. That ranch also serves as the set and backdrop for Food Network's long-running folksy, homey eponymously hosted "The Pioneer Woman." Since August of last year (that's when the engagement was announced), the mother-of-the-bride-to-be has been sharing the wedding and related plans with viewers and readers of her blog. And June 26 is the premiere of "Ranch Wedding" on the Food Network.