Joshua Bassett is 'anti-coming out' but identifies as LGBTQ+: 'There are plenty of letters in the alphabet'

By Monica Rivera
 16 days ago
More than a month after making headlines for questionably “coming out” during a Q&A interview, Joshua Bassett is sharing more of his story and preferences with fans. In the viral video, the 20-year-old actor and singer responded to a question regarding Harry Styles saying, “Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know? This is also my coming out video I guess.”

