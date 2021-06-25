Cancel
Sun City, AZ

Sun City CAN needs more volunteers

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun City Community Assistance Network officials are seeking people willing to become a benefits assistance counselor. Volunteers who serve as benefits assistance counselors help low-income residents find and apply for benefits that they might not be aware of. For example, food stamps, utility discounts, transportation assistance and others. They also receive extensive training in Medicare and Medicaid programs and help people navigate Medicare plan choices.

