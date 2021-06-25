Cancel
Movies

Snyder Cut Fans React To Zack Snyder's Justice League Finally Being Available Outside Of HBO Max

By Sean O'Connell
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Snyder Cut fans are accustomed to waiting. The most dedicated Zack Snyder fans waited (and fought) for three long years to get the director’s true vision of Justice League released by Warner Bros., which eventually happened earlier this year when the studio put the full four-hour cut on HBO Max. But Snyder Cut fans also wanted to have the ability to own a physical copy of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, in case the cut was removed from the digital streaming service… and also just to have a dope, complete collection on their DVD shelves. So when a U.S. release date for the Justice League Blu-ray and 4K release was announced, Snyder fans took to social media to celebrate.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesWired

Every Superpower From Zack Snyder's Justice League Explained

John 'D.J.' Des Jardin, VFX supervisor for Zack Snyder's Justice League, attempts to go through every superhero (and villain) from the movie and discusses all their superpowers. Released on 06/28/2021. [theatrical music]. I'm John DJ Des Jardin, visual effects supervisor. for Zack Snyder's Justice League. I'm gonna try to talk...
Moviesrichlandstudentmedia.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”

As I have said in the past, I am not a fan of the horror genre per se, except when it comes to names like Stephen King, Guillermo del Toro, George A. Romero, Zack Snyder, Peter Jackson or Steven Spielberg. Since “Army of the Dead” falls into the category of one of the rule breakers, I was all-in from the get-go.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny But Key Influence Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Had On The Forever Purge

Professionally speaking, one of the strangest parts of being a successful actor must be the experience of bouncing from project to project – particularly when said projects have absolutely nothing to do with one another. With a crunched schedule, it’s possible that a performer could be on the set of a western one week, and an alien invasion thriller the next, and one has to imagine that’s a weird thing for an individual to get their brain around.
Internetbleedingcool.com

When DC Comics Cuts Zack Snyder's Tweet- Daily LITG, 28th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”: Things That Happen in Batman’s Nightmare

This can be a bit confusing for DCEU fans, but there are several key things to keep in mind in the future of Knightmare that help to paint a more complete picture of how it would have looked and although for many some of the things that happened in that future were well received, for others it was totally impossible that that could happen.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

From #RestoreSnyderverse to Gal Gadot’s revelations: All scandals to hit Warner Bros since Snyder cut release

The Warner Bros has had a rocky relationship with Zack Snyder and faced one public controversy after another, right from the time they replaced him with Marvel director Joss Whedon in 2017’s Justice League , when the Army of the dead director left to attend a family crisis.On 26 October, 2017, when the original Justice League was released in theatres, it left fans disappointed. The critics were similarly bewildered.Not long after that, the hashtag “Restore the Snyder Verse” started trending on Twitter. For years, fans put out petitions and began posting hundreds of videos asking Warner Bros to...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Release The Snyder Cut: Jamie Chung Details Drastic Cuts To 2011's Sucker Punch

When it comes to divisive films, there are few that reach the heights of Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch. Although the film was a mostly a critical failure and was a box office bomb, there is still quite a cult following for the movie. Is it a misunderstood action epic or is it really bad film making? We really won't answer that because everyone seems to have their very own opinion on Snyder's 2011 female led visual spectacle.
MoviesPosted by
inForney.com

Zack Snyder announces Rebel Moon for Netflix

Zack Snyder is working on new sci-fi movie 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix. The 55-year-old filmmaker - whose recent zombie heist film 'Army of the Dead' launched on the streaming platform - is turning his attention to a new project which he hopes can blossom into a major franchise. As revealed...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

That’s what is known about Zack Snyder’s new project

Zack Snyder is preparing Rebel Moon, a Netflix project influenced by the Star Wars saga and Akira Kurosawa films. Zack Snyder is the new director of the moment. The release of the director’s cut from The Justice League, as well as that of The Army of the Dead, made the filmmaker one of the most outstanding. Large production companies have sounded like suitors to take over their services. Lucasfilm Y Marvel Studios They are two of the two who sought her out. However, Netflix It is one of the few that will manage to have it for several productions in a row.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Steppenwolf From Zack Snyder's Justice League Comes To Prime 1 Studio

Zack Snyder's Justice League did give DC Comics fans some updated design n the DCEU relaunched film. One of the changes was an updated model for Steppenwolf that changed his entire body design into something a little more metallic. Prime 1 Studio has captured that version of Steppenwolf and brought him to life with their new Zack Snyder's Justice League 1/3 Scale Statue. Standing at over 40″ tall, the epic statue shows off the powerful Justice League villain as he wields one of the Mother Boxes as well as holding his axe. Prime 1 Studio did not hold back with the detail on this statue either, as each etching is showcased perfectly throughout his body. The statue will be a perfect collectible for any Snyder Cut fan and with his remarkable detail and size, he will be a centerpiece to any collection. The Steppenwolf 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at a whopping $1,499and set to release between November 2022 – January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here and be on the lookout to add the Superman and Darkseid companion pieces to your collection as well.

