Snyder Cut Fans React To Zack Snyder's Justice League Finally Being Available Outside Of HBO Max
Snyder Cut fans are accustomed to waiting. The most dedicated Zack Snyder fans waited (and fought) for three long years to get the director’s true vision of Justice League released by Warner Bros., which eventually happened earlier this year when the studio put the full four-hour cut on HBO Max. But Snyder Cut fans also wanted to have the ability to own a physical copy of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, in case the cut was removed from the digital streaming service… and also just to have a dope, complete collection on their DVD shelves. So when a U.S. release date for the Justice League Blu-ray and 4K release was announced, Snyder fans took to social media to celebrate.www.cinemablend.com