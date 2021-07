Arsenal want to revamp their attacking options this summer and Everton standout Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now at the top of the Gunners’ shopping list. Mikel Arteta is not making any secret of his desire to find an upgrade over Alexandre Lacazette this summer. The French hitman’s days in North London are numbered and the Gunners want to replace him with Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin.