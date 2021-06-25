This Is The Worst Food Geoffrey Zakarian Ever Ate As A Chopped Judge - Exclusive

The chefs who compete on Food Network's "Chopped" are truly up against some scary situations — rushing to get out their dishes as the clock counts down, never knowing what exactly is going to appear in those baskets, and staring down some seriously intimidating judges — but none of those compare to the thought of cooking an ingredient incorrectly and accidentally killing a "Chopped" judge. However, that's exactly the type of situation the chefs faced on the "Deadliest Baskets" episode of "Chopped," as well as on several other episodes throughout the years the long-running show has been on the air.