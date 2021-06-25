WATCH: Tré Burt, “Sweet Misery”

In Their Words: “To me, the chords sound melancholic but also have this really sweet and playful quality about it but also like that innocence is being hounded by some utterly miserable force of nature. When I was writing this song, I already knew what the chords would say if they could talk, so the lyrics reflect that. Sometimes songs can feel like it’s something hung up in a museum, meant to be observed behind a velvet rope from 10 feet away. My songs are as much yours as they are mine. I wanted to try and show that.” — Tré Burt.