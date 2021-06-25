Cancel
Greenburgh, NY

Pride Ceremony Honors Greenburgh COVID Angels

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday evening the Greenburgh Town Board honored two Covid Angel leaders who are affiliated with the LGBTQ+ community. Mary “MK” Blazek and Laken Masterson were recognized for their efforts helping 4,000 Greenburgh residents get vaccinated. MK was the amazing data guru of this effort establishing a scalable intake and tracking system for the thousands of citizens (most were senior citizens) who received their vaccinations. Laken, a member of the Executive Committee of the Covid Angels, helped organize 300+ volunteers. The Covid Angels program that both helped implement received national attention earlier this year and inspired communities all over the nation to try similar programs. Both MK and Laken deserve credit for saving many lives. Westchester County Executive George Latimer attended the event and State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins presented the honorees with a proclamation from NYS.

