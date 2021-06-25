Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rare tornado hits Czech Republic

BBC
 16 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript to play. The tornado, which is the strongest in the modern history of the country, swept through several villages causing widespread damage. Chris Fawkes has more.

www.bbc.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#The Tornado#Javascript#Extreme Weather#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Netherlands vs Czech Republic LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

Netherlands take on the Czech Republic at Budapest’s Puskas Arena this evening as round-of-16 action continues at Euro 2020.Saturday’s knockout fixtures saw Denmark eliminate Wales before Italy defeated Austria in extra time. Of greater interest to Netherlands and the Czech Republic will be the outcome of the first of those two fixtures, with victors Denmark awaiting the winners of this tie in the quarter-finals.Netherlands booked their spot in the last 16 by recording three Group C wins to top their pool, edging Ukraine 3-2 in a thriller before achieving more professional wins against Austria (2-0) and North Macedonia (3-0)....
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

Illegal sprout production uncovered in Czech Republic

Inspectors at the Czech Republic’s food agency and police have found illegal production of mung bean sprouts. The Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority (SZPI) and police officers from Prague discovered the unregistered business operating from a house in the Šeberov area of the capital. Officials identified sprouts were grown...
SoccerPocono Record

Euro 2020: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic odds, picks and prediction

The Netherlands take on the Czech Republic in Sunday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 action. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Below, we preview the Netherlands vs. Czech Republic odds and lines and make our best Euro 2020bets, picks and predictions. Coming into this...
UEFAPosted by
Forbes

Underdogs Denmark And Czech Republic Look To Repeat 1990s Success At Euro 2020

All eyes at UEFA Euro 2020 might be on England v Germany this week, but whoever wins that clash shouldn’t take their route to the final for granted. The European Championships have thrown up surprise winners before, with Denmark lifting the trophy in 1992 and Greece in 2004, and this year’s tournament also has the potential for an underdog victory.
Lifestyleraventribune.com

Corona Ticker: Responsible for checking in to travelers to the Czech Republic

Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmeyer has announced further expansion of economic aid to stressed industries. In view of the development of the Corona crisis, the CDU politician said on Monday: “We are monitoring the progress very closely. As the Minister of Economy, I will not hesitate to provide this assistance in good time by the end of August. The need arises along the way.”
Home & Gardendwell.com

A 19th-Century Barn Is Revived as a Cozy Mountain Retreat in the Czech Republic

A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains. At the foot of the Western Carpathians in the Czech Republic sits an inviting, two-story holiday home that dates back to the 1800s. Known as Mezi Lukami—which is Czech for "between meadows"—the historic barn was restored by Czech designer Daniela Hradilová and her partner, Petr Hradil, to serve as the fifth guesthouse for their nearby boutique hotel, Mezi Plutky, which the duo opened in 2017.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Denmark edge Czech Republic to reach semi-finals

Denmark booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals after claiming a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening. Denmark got off to the perfect start and opened the scoring in the fifth minute after Jens Stryger Larsen sent an outswinging corner into the box to pick out Thomas Delaney, who was left unmarked in the middle of the penalty box to directed the header beyond Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and into the net.
EnvironmentBBC

Fire tornado filmed in California 🔥🌪️

A fire tornado has been captured on video at the Tennant fire in northern California. It is one of the latest signs of extreme weather threatening the US west, which is facing severe drought and record high temperatures. Thought rare, similar phenomena have been captured on video in recent years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy