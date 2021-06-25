Rare tornado hits Czech Republic

Netherlands take on the Czech Republic at Budapest’s Puskas Arena this evening as round-of-16 action continues at Euro 2020.Saturday’s knockout fixtures saw Denmark eliminate Wales before Italy defeated Austria in extra time. Of greater interest to Netherlands and the Czech Republic will be the outcome of the first of those two fixtures, with victors Denmark awaiting the winners of this tie in the quarter-finals.Netherlands booked their spot in the last 16 by recording three Group C wins to top their pool, edging Ukraine 3-2 in a thriller before achieving more professional wins against Austria (2-0) and North Macedonia (3-0)....