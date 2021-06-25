Rare tornado hits Czech Republic

A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains. At the foot of the Western Carpathians in the Czech Republic sits an inviting, two-story holiday home that dates back to the 1800s. Known as Mezi Lukami—which is Czech for "between meadows"—the historic barn was restored by Czech designer Daniela Hradilová and her partner, Petr Hradil, to serve as the fifth guesthouse for their nearby boutique hotel, Mezi Plutky, which the duo opened in 2017.