Ten of Colorado's Best Summer Music Festivals

By Jon Solomon
Westword
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just announced that the Westword Music Showcase will be returning September 17 and 18, this time in the RiNo Art District, with Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma, Hippo Campus and more than fifty local bands, followed by an exclusive indoor event at the Mission Ballroom with Kaytranada and Duke Dumont. While the pandemic wiped out a good portion of music festivals around the state last year, many more are back in force this year with something for pretty much anyone, whether you dig classical, jazz, rock, folk or EDM.

