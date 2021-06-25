Cancel
Maricopa, AZ

Glendale Community College student-entrepreneurs receive funding for business.

By John Heckenlaible
 17 days ago

Kaitlyn Benincosa and Fahad Shakir, from Glendale Community College, have each been awarded $2.500 from the Everyday Entrepreneurship Venture Fund. Kaitlyn and Fahad received the $2,500 seed funding for their business concepts. The two student-entrepreneurs will also receive ongoing mentoring and advising from the Maricopa Small Business Development Center as well as Glendale Community College faculty and staff.

