Glendale Community College student-entrepreneurs receive funding for business.
Kaitlyn Benincosa and Fahad Shakir, from Glendale Community College, have each been awarded $2.500 from the Everyday Entrepreneurship Venture Fund. Kaitlyn and Fahad received the $2,500 seed funding for their business concepts. The two student-entrepreneurs will also receive ongoing mentoring and advising from the Maricopa Small Business Development Center as well as Glendale Community College faculty and staff.azednews.com