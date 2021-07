DENVER – The Cincinnati Reds have more flexibility than other teams in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft with three of the first 35 picks. The Reds selected UCLA shortstop Matt McLain with the No. 17 overall pick, their first pick of the draft. McLain was a first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 25 overall) but he did not sign.