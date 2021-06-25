25 Fluffy Dog Breeds with Cloud-Like Coats

The origins of today’s Japanese dog breeds can be traced back thousands of years. After millennia of crossbreeding and fine-tuning, it is widely accepted that there are just six breeds native to Japan: Shiba Inu, Hokkaido Inu, Kai Ken, Shikoku Ken, Kishu Ken and Akita Inu. (Haruo Isogai, a Japanese cynologist, identified these breeds in his 1930 study on the history of Japanese dogs.) Other breeds have emerged over time, and have often been crossbred with one of these six native breeds. In recent years, additional studies have found fascinating similarities among Japanese breeds that unite them—and set them apart—from Western breeds. For instance, many Japanese dog breeds have curly-que tails, pointed ears and narrow snouts with fluffy double coats. Japanese canines also tend to be protective and serious. Sure, they’ll slather their favorite family members with love and attention, but they’re often wary of strangers and territorial around other dogs. These are sweeping generalizations, but firm training and lots of early socialization are key if you’re considering making a Japanese “inu” or “ken” (the two words for “dog” in Japanese) part of your family.