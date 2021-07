Chirinos hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Tuesday's 15-10 loss to Philadelphia. Chirinos' pinch-hit blast went to center field in the ninth inning, but the Cubs were unable to rally. The catcher began the year in the Yankees' organization with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He posted a career-worst .162/.232/.243 slash line in 82 plate appearances between the Mets and the Rangers last season. Chirinos will likely serve as Willson Contreras' backup at catcher going forward.