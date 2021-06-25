Jared Padalecki Blindsided by Jensen Ackles’ ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff: ‘I’m Gutted’
Jared Padalecki was blindsided about the announcement that his “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles is developing a spinoff series about their characters’ parents. After news broke Thursday evening that Jensen and Danneel Ackles are working on a new spinoff titled “The Winchesters,” Padalecki took to Twitter to reveal that he’s had “no involvement whatsoever” in the show and a tweet by Ackles was the first he’d ever heard about it.variety.com