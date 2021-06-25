Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jared Padalecki Blindsided by Jensen Ackles’ ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff: ‘I’m Gutted’

By Jordan Moreau
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 16 days ago

Jared Padalecki was blindsided about the announcement that his “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles is developing a spinoff series about their characters’ parents. After news broke Thursday evening that Jensen and Danneel Ackles are working on a new spinoff titled “The Winchesters,” Padalecki took to Twitter to reveal that he’s had “no involvement whatsoever” in the show and a tweet by Ackles was the first he’d ever heard about it.

variety.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Danneel Ackles
Person
Samantha Smith
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
John
Person
Robbie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spinoff#Jarpad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

The last time we checked in on the cast of Amazon Prime's The Boys, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, and Karen Fukuhara were sending viewers love via an Instagram post showing them actually able to get together to enjoy some real, honest-to-goodness, vaccinated, face-to-face socializing. Since then, we've had a slew of casting news (more on that in a minute) and showrunner & EP Erick Kripke offering some interesting teases about the third season. But now we're back to see how the fam's doing, and thanks to Alonso we're getting a look at how they were able to celebrate Moriarty's birthday proper (with Jesse T. Usher and Tomer Kappon joining the festivities this time). But as much as the night was all about Moriarty, it appears it was Ackles who caught Alonso's attention- or at least his "vocal stylings" did.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool

It's been a bit of an up-and-down time for The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. First, there was the mess involving the fallout from the announced SPN spinoff prequel that was thankfully smoothed over. On the plus side, production on the third season of the hit Amazon Prime series is rolling along, with Soldier Boy's real-life counterpart joining Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara, Jesse T. Usher, and Tomer Kappon to celebrate Moriarty's birthday in-person (and even showing off his vocal stylings. Now we're getting a chance to check in on how this week's been, and it looks like it was a combination of golf with Urban and some late-night filming requiring some decompression time.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Spinoff Is Retconning A Big Part Of The Winchesters’ History

It’s something of an understatement to say that the reception to Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters has been decidedly mixed. Beyond the dubious validity of the story even being told, it also requires a significant retcon to even exist. At the very beginning of the series John knew nothing...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Boys: All The New Season 3 Cast Members, Including Jensen Ackles

When Amazon Prime’s superhero drama The Boys returns for a highly anticipated Season 3, the titular misfits will have a handful of new Supes to worry about on top of Homelander and the other power-hungry members of The Seven. Jensen Ackles and his newfound beard will lead the crew of newcomers, who include some original characters not found in the satirical comic series by Garth Ennis. Executive producer Seth Rogan revealed last year that The Boys was granted a third season even before the Season 2 premiere, and since the series doubled down on the antics for its second season, I'm expecting an even more fantastically filthy Season 3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy