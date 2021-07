Oh, manual transmissions. Why do we have to love you so much? Stick shift cars and trucks are clearly on the way out. This trend isn’t new, but it is spreading more with every next model. At this point, there are very few new cars and trucks that still offer “standard shift” as standard. Hell, even the Mazda Miata’s manual gearbox is on the way out. Even though the future of the manual transmission isn’t looking great, there are still a few holdouts. These are the top five best manual cars for 2021.