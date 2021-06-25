Cancel
NFL

Plot twist: Aaron Rodgers reportedly can opt out of 2021 season next week

By Michael Rand
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are expecting a dramatic conclusion to the Aaron Rodgers saga in Green Bay, what might make the most sense instead is a bit of simple but powerful paperwork. The presumed options for the disgruntled Packers QB since word emerged two months ago that he wanted out of Green Bay were as follows: 1) The sides would reconcile at some point before training camp, patching up the relationship at least in the short-term. 2) Green Bay would move quickly to trade him, maximizing value and minimizing distraction. 3) Rodgers would hold out in an attempt to force the Packers' hand but risking millions of dollars in the process.

