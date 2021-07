By the time (most of) you read this, it won’t yet be the 4th of July but the parade will have already passed you by. This not-quite-post Covid year is confusing. And in trying to get back to “normal” so many things are off kilter. If you are visiting and missed the memo, the 4th events happened on the 2nd but you can cruise the Silly Market and be your own parade on the 4th. The rodeo over in Oakley is still on all the nights if you need to get your giddy up.