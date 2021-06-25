Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United nearing Jadon Sancho agreement

By Tushar Bahl
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester United, with the two sides said to be nearing an agreement. Speculation about Jadon Sancho’s future has dominated headlines in recent months, with Manchester United interested in signing him once again this summer. Now it looks like the move could be close, with the Athletic claiming that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are nearing an agreement.

bvbbuzz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

107K+
Followers
298K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noni Madueke
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Donyell Malen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Athletic#Borussia Dortmund#The Black And Yellows#Psv Eindhoven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer News LIVE: Borussia Dortmund CONFIRM deal with Man United to sign Jadon Sancho for £73m... while Leicester City agree to snap up left-back Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. It's the future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane that will dominate much of the headlines until the close of the window at 11pm BST on August 31. Manchester City...
Premier Leaguefearthewall.com

Official: Manchester United Purchase Jadon Sancho for €95 Million

Manchester United have their man. According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have come to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund on a transfer fee for Jadon Sancho, the 21-year-old Englishman whose dazzling play has electrified the Bundesliga since 2017. The reported fee is around €95 million, which includes an original €85 million plus another 10 in add-ons.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Rio Ferdinand welcomes Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has welcomed Jadon Sancho to Manchester United after an agreement was reached with Borussia Dortmund for his transfer. The 12-month long transfer saga is finally set to end with a move expected to be finalised after this summer’s European Championships. Sancho’s future has been the main talking point...
Premier Leagueuncrazed.com

Jadon Sancho’s Transfer To Manchester United Confirmed

After a year long wait, a deal has finally been agreed between the two clubs for Jadon Sancho. A fee of $100 million has been announced by Sky Sports News. Last year, both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United failed to reach an agreement. United have confirmed the news on their...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire reveals his excitement at 'exceptional talent' Jadon Sancho joining him at Manchester United and insists the Dortmund star's 'numbers speak for themselves' ahead of his £73m switch

Harry Maguire has revealed his excitement at Jadon Sancho's expected move to Manchester United once Euro 2020 has finished. United have agreed a fee in principle for the 21-year-old, worth £73million, with Borussia Dortmund, and Sancho will sign a five-year deal that runs until 2026 and undergo a medical after the tournament is over.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Ex-Manchester United Star Names 'Better' Signing Than Jadon Sancho

Ex-Manchester United defender Paul Parker shares his thoughts on Jadon Sancho's transfer. Parker appoints West Ham's Declan Rice as a better fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad. Rice is on Chelsea's wish list this transfer window. A Manchester United legend is certain one English Premier League star is a better...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Give him the shirt' - Sancho backed by former coach to thrive as Man Utd No.7

Louis Lancaster, who worked with the England star at Watford, believes pressure at Old Trafford will be embraced by a confident character. Jadon Sancho will become "a better player" if handed the famous No.7 shirt at Manchester United, claims the winger's former youth coach Louis Lancaster, with the England international closing in on a £73 million ($101m) move to Old Trafford.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea Handed Haaland Blow as Dortmund Director Speaks on Future

Borussia Dortmund sport director Michael Zorc has opened up on Erling Haaland's future, dealing Chelsea a big transfer blow ahead of the new season. Chelsea have reportedly made signing the Norwegian striker their 'main priority' this summer. However, the Blues could be set to miss out on the 20-year-old as...
MLSESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal, Tottenham eye Real Madrid's Isco

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Arsenal, Spurs eye Real's Isco. Arsenal...
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd 'very close' to Raphael Varane transfer

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to various reports. Jadon Sancho was United's primary target this summer, and they accomplished that mission earlier this month when they finally, mercifully reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund. Priority number two is finding a partner for Harry Maguire, and with that in mind, Varane has been the talk of the town.
Soccerchatsports.com

Harry Kane backs Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to recover from penalty-taking heartache and says it will give England more motivation for the World Cup after a gut-wrenching Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy

Harry Kane has defended Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the trio missed from the spot in an agonising defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final as the Tottenham Hotspur striker backed them to use the disappointment as fuel at next year's World Cup in Qatar.
Socceramericanpeoplenews.com

Tuchel makes Erling Haaland a transfer priority

Chelsea’s reported interest in Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland has been well documented, with the Bundesliga outfit’s resistance to an early exit for their star man equally well-known. According to Bild (via Sport Witness), Thomas Tuchel has not given up on the prospect of a potential move for the Norway...
SoccerYardbarker

Thomas Tuchel makes 27-goal Bundesliga hitman a transfer priority

Chelsea’s reported interest in Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland has been well documented, with the Bundesliga outfit’s resistance to an early exit for their star man equally well-known. According to Bild (via Sport Witness), Thomas Tuchel has not given up on the prospect of a potential move for the Norway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy