Report: Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United nearing Jadon Sancho agreement

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester United, with the two sides said to be nearing an agreement. Speculation about Jadon Sancho’s future has dominated headlines in recent months, with Manchester United interested in signing him once again this summer. Now it looks like the move could be close, with the Athletic claiming that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are nearing an agreement.