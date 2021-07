A week after being named to her second Olympic team, former C-NS basketball star Breanna Stewart was selected for her third WNBA All-Star team Wednesday. Stewart, 26, was also an all-star in 2017 and 2018, but missed the 2019 season with an injury and missed an opportunity at another bid when the 2020 game was cancelled because of the coronavirus. The only season Stewart was not awarded an all-star nod was her first season in 2016, when the former Northstar was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.