UK health minister admits virus rules breach with embrace

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Britain’s health minister apologized Friday for breaching national coronavirus restrictions after a newspaper ran pictures of him embracing a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has led the country’s response to the pandemic, is the latest in a string of...

