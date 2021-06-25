Cancel
Marco Island, FL

Officers looking for Marco Island boat burglars

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 17 days ago
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Officers are looking for a pair of burglars who targeted three boats at the Marco Island Marina.

The duo used kayaks to go from boat to boat, stealing miscellaneous items early Wednesday morning, Marco Island police officers said.

One of the victims said their security camera was stolen.

If you recognize the burglars or have any information regarding the boat burglaries, reach out to the Marco Island Police Department by calling 239-389-3937.

