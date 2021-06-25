Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Del Paso Elementary School

TURLOCK, Calif. — A man has died after colliding with a tractor trailer while riding his motorcycle in Turlock on Friday. The Turlock Police Department said the crash happened along the 4000 block of West Main Street about 9 a.m. on July 9. The motorcyclist, described as a white male in his 30s, died during the crash and life saving measures were not possible by the time officers arrived on scene, police said.