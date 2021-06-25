Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Del Paso Elementary School

ABC10
ABC10
 16 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gunshot-detecting technology helped Sacramento police find a man who was shot and killed Friday morning. The Sacramento Police Department were called to the Del Paso Heights area around 4 a.m. Friday, June 25, for a report of gunshots. The gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter alerted officers of a gunshot along the 500 block of Kesner Avenue, which is near Del Paso Heights Elementary School and Del Paso Park.

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

