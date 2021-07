Robert Jones made the trek from Chicago to Oxford (Miss.) earlier this month with hopes of catching Ole Miss' eye at their camp. "Last year, right before Covid started, I took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss," Jones said before the camp started.. "I put the uniforms on and took the pictures and stuff like that. It was a great opportunity to come here. I think the guys were right here working out in the same facility. It was good to be around the program."