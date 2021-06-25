Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

A fatal crash led to the closure of Southbound I-17 in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiwDm_0af6azL000
A fatal crash led to the closure of Southbound I-17 in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On early Thursday morning, Southbound I-17 was shut down following a fatal rollover crash in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 just south of The Stack interchange shortly after 2 a.m. Authorities confirmed that one person died as a result of the accident.

As of now, authorities have not released any further details regarding the crash. Officials blocked I-17 southbound at Interstate 10 and all traffic was diverted onto I-10. The freeway was reopened at about 6 a.m. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed at this time.

An investigation is underway.

June 25, 2021

Discover more Arizona Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Arizona region.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Traffic Accident#Arizona Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Henderson, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person dead in a single-vehicle accident in Henderson (Henderson, NV)

On early Sunday morning, one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Henderson. Officers quickly responded to the crash scene at about 5:45 a.m. near Windmill and Green Valley Parkway. As per the authorities, a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler was heading east on Windmill when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into the center median, striking a light pole and landscaping.
Reno, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A three-vehicle accident claimed life of 1 person on I-80 west of Reno (Reno, NV)

On Thursday morning, 1 person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Reno at around 6:15 a.m. NHP stated that the multi-vehicle pile-up occurred at around 6:15 a.m. when a black sedan collided with two other commercial vehicles, one was traveling westbound and other was heading eastbound. Initial investigation revealed that just before the crash, gunshots were coming from black sedan.
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash killed a man on 4th Street (Bakersfield, CA)

An auto-pedestrian crash killed a man on 4th Street (Bakersfield, CA) On early Monday morning, a man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on 4th Street. The fatal pedestrian crash took place at around 12:54 a.m. in the 600 block of 4th Street. On arrival, officers came to know that a man walked in the roadway when a driver of a vehicle fatally struck the pedestrian. Following the accident, the driver stopped to render aid to the pedestrian. At that time, another vehicle struck the driver of the first vehicle.
Madera, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A head-on crash killed a woman on Avenue 9 (Madera, CA)

A head-on crash killed a woman on Avenue 9 (Madera, CA) On Wednesday, a female driver in her 50’s lost her life following a head-on collision on Avenue 9. The fatal multi-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. east of Road 33 1/2. As per the reports, a Toyota Tacoma male driver was westbound on Avenue 9 when he pulled his wheel to the left.
North Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car hit and killed a pedestrian in North Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, a man lost his life after being fatally struck by a car while walking outside of a crosswalk in North Las Vegas. Officers were called to the crash scene at around 9 p.m. at Craig and Losee Roads. On arrival, officials declared the pedestrian dead. Police mentioned that the driver of the involved vehicle and witnesses to the accident remained on the scene after the crash. The identity of the deceased will be released after notifying the next of kin. Authorities have not provided any other details regarding the pedestrian crash at this time.
Grand Mound, IAPosted by
Nationwide Report

2 people killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Grand Mound (Grand Mound, WA)

On Thursday morning, two people lost their lives in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Grand Mound. As per the reports, a 68-year-old Olympia man had parked a 2018 Toyota RAV4 on the right shoulder of the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to U.S. Highway 12 at round 9:05 a.m. The front seat passenger of the vehicle, a 74-year-old resident of Tucson, went out of the vehicle to adjust a bike rack on the back of the SUV.
Houston, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A big rig hit and killed a man on I-45 (Houston, TX)

A big rig hit and killed a man on I-45 (Houston, TX) On Tuesday, one man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on I-45. Officials said that at around 11:45 p.m. the man was fatally struck by a big rig while he was attempting to cross the freeway. The southbound lanes at Crosstimbers were shut down for several hours, but have reopened now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy