A fatal crash led to the closure of Southbound I-17 in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
On early Thursday morning, Southbound I-17 was shut down following a fatal rollover crash in Phoenix.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 just south of The Stack interchange shortly after 2 a.m. Authorities confirmed that one person died as a result of the accident.
As of now, authorities have not released any further details regarding the crash. Officials blocked I-17 southbound at Interstate 10 and all traffic was diverted onto I-10. The freeway was reopened at about 6 a.m. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed at this time.
An investigation is underway.
June 25, 2021
