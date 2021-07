It seems like a lifetime ago at this point, but at this time last week, the Royals were enjoying an off day after taking two of three from the Boston Red Sox at home. Now, six games into a road trip that hasn’t seen a win since the first game, the Royals head to Fenway with a chance to once again get back on track against a legitimately good team. It’s no easy task with the way they’re playing. And the Red Sox are playing well too, coming off a weekend sweep of the rival New York Yankees. Not much has changed since these two teams met, at least not from the Red Sox side.