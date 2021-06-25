Cancel
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2021

Upgrades

  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) was changed from Hold to Buy. Duke Energy earned $1.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $77.58. Duke Energy closed at $99.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, GMS had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.11 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. At the end of the last trading period, GMS closed at $45.10.
  • For Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Welltower showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Welltower shows a 52-week-high of $83.83 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.46.
  • For Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Darling Ingredients showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.65 and a 52-week-low of $22.38. Darling Ingredients closed at $65.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $3.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $354.60 and a 52-week-low of $139.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $316.80.
  • MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating for Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Darden Restaurants had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.73 and a 52-week-low of $68.91. Darden Restaurants closed at $139.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.99.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. GMS earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GMS shows a 52-week-high of $47.11 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.10.
  • For Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Martin Marietta Materials earned $1.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $383.71 and a 52-week-low of $198.81. Martin Marietta Materials closed at $358.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Vulcan Materials had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.17 and a 52-week-low of $111.51. Vulcan Materials closed at $175.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Ovintiv earned $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Ovintiv closed at $31.75.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Netflix earned $3.75 in the first quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $593.29 and a 52-week-low of $432.14. Netflix closed at $518.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Nokia had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Nokia shows a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $3.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.14.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, NetApp had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.19 and a 52-week-low of $39.96. NetApp closed at $80.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • For New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, New Jersey Resources had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.41 and a 52-week-low of $25.87. At the end of the last trading period, New Jersey Resources closed at $41.43.
  • For H.B. Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, H.B. Fuller showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of H.B. Fuller shows a 52-week-high of $70.58 and a 52-week-low of $40.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.80.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, APA showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. At the end of the last trading period, APA closed at $22.26.
  • For Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Rite Aid earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.48 and a 52-week-low of $8.86. Rite Aid closed at $17.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to CIBC, the prior rating for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. BlackBerry earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. BlackBerry closed at $12.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Logitech International had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of Logitech International shows a 52-week-high of $140.17 and a 52-week-low of $61.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.64.

Initiations

CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) with a Buy rating. The price target for FormFactor is set to $42.00. For the first quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.39 and a 52-week-low of $22.37. FormFactor closed at $35.05 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.31.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Comcast is set to $70.00. For the first quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.11 and a 52-week-low of $37.77. Comcast closed at $56.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH). The price target seems to have been set at $42.50 for DISH Network. In the first quarter, DISH Network showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $41.19.

With a Neutral rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS). The price target seems to have been set at $138.00 for T-Mobile US. For the first quarter, T-Mobile US had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $103.43. At the end of the last trading period, T-Mobile US closed at $145.60.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) with a Sell rating. The price target for Verizon Communications is set to $50.00. For the first quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $52.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.37.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) with a Sell rating. The price target for AT&T is set to $23.00. In the first quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AT&T shows a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.79.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enphase Energy is set to $220.00. Enphase Energy earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $43.42. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $170.77.

Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for SolarEdge Technologies is set to $300.00. In the first quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $127.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $267.28.

With a Buy rating, New Street Research initiated coverage on Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE). The price target seems to have been set at $325.00 for Sea. For the first quarter, Sea had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $297.75 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Sea closed at $289.42 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Desktop Metal. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Desktop Metal's EPS was $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.94 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. At the end of the last trading period, Desktop Metal closed at $13.01.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Goosehead Insurance is set to $145.00. Goosehead Insurance earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.79 and a 52-week-low of $71.61. Goosehead Insurance closed at $126.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Enphase Energy is set to $215.00. Enphase Energy earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $43.42. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $170.77.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $102.00. For the first quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $48.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.51.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $82.00. For the first quarter, Sunrun had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.84.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cadence Design Systems is set to $156.00. In the first quarter, Cadence Design Systems showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.08 and a 52-week-low of $90.05. Cadence Design Systems closed at $135.02 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Empower Ltd (NYSE:EMPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Empower is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.64 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Empower closed at $10.08 at the end of the last trading period.

China Renaissance initiated coverage on Adagene Inc (NASDAQ:ADAG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adagene is set to $40.57. Adagene earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.83 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. Adagene closed at $13.99 at the end of the last trading period.

