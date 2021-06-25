Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2021

Upgrades

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) was changed from Hold to Buy. Duke Energy earned $1.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $77.58. Duke Energy closed at $99.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, New Jersey Resources had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.41 and a 52-week-low of $25.87. At the end of the last trading period, New Jersey Resources closed at $41.43.

Initiations

CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) with a Buy rating. The price target for FormFactor is set to $42.00. For the first quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.39 and a 52-week-low of $22.37. FormFactor closed at $35.05 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.31.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Comcast is set to $70.00. For the first quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.11 and a 52-week-low of $37.77. Comcast closed at $56.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH). The price target seems to have been set at $42.50 for DISH Network. In the first quarter, DISH Network showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $41.19.

With a Neutral rating, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS). The price target seems to have been set at $138.00 for T-Mobile US. For the first quarter, T-Mobile US had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $103.43. At the end of the last trading period, T-Mobile US closed at $145.60.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) with a Sell rating. The price target for Verizon Communications is set to $50.00. For the first quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $52.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.37.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) with a Sell rating. The price target for AT&T is set to $23.00. In the first quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AT&T shows a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.79.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enphase Energy is set to $220.00. Enphase Energy earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $43.42. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $170.77.

Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for SolarEdge Technologies is set to $300.00. In the first quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $127.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $267.28.

With a Buy rating, New Street Research initiated coverage on Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE). The price target seems to have been set at $325.00 for Sea. For the first quarter, Sea had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $297.75 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Sea closed at $289.42 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Desktop Metal. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Desktop Metal's EPS was $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.94 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. At the end of the last trading period, Desktop Metal closed at $13.01.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Goosehead Insurance is set to $145.00. Goosehead Insurance earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.79 and a 52-week-low of $71.61. Goosehead Insurance closed at $126.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $102.00. For the first quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $48.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.51.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $82.00. For the first quarter, Sunrun had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.84.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cadence Design Systems is set to $156.00. In the first quarter, Cadence Design Systems showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.08 and a 52-week-low of $90.05. Cadence Design Systems closed at $135.02 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Empower Ltd (NYSE:EMPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Empower is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.64 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Empower closed at $10.08 at the end of the last trading period.

China Renaissance initiated coverage on Adagene Inc (NASDAQ:ADAG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adagene is set to $40.57. Adagene earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.83 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. Adagene closed at $13.99 at the end of the last trading period.

