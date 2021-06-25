Cancel
POTUS

Biden's tax-free deal

By Dan Primack
Axios
Axios
 16 days ago
President Biden yesterday announced "we have a deal" on an infrastructure bill, while surrounded by a bipartisan group of senators in the White House driveway. Between the lines: No they don't. Unless you want to make the word "deal" as squishy as the word "infrastructure" has become. Why it matters:...

Axios

Axios

Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Federal judge slaps down Biden’s move to limit states’ tax cuts

A federal judge ruled that a provision in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law limiting states from cutting taxes is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole issued the permanent injunction requested by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican who argued the administration was trying to impose a “tax mandate” on states.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Is A Dud

Last week a group of ten Republican and Democratic senators reached agreement with President Biden on a scaled-back infrastructure bill. This segment of What’s Ahead explains why, though smaller in cost than Biden’s original proposal, the deal is a dud and should be paved over. The bill’s many flaws include...
The Biden tax hikes are coming into view

The Biden tax hikes are coming into view

There are no tax hikes in the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill President Biden negotiated with some key senators last week. But tax hikes are probably coming all the same. Biden is engaged in political jujitsu with a handful of Senate Republicans who want to get credit for supporting an infrastructure deal without appearing to enable other Democratic priorities. Biden threw them off balance on June 24 by linking the bipartisan bill to a second, Democratic-only measure likely to contain dozens of programs Republicans would never agree to. Biden basically said he’d sign both, or neither. That made Republicans look like dupes, and they squealed, risking support for the bipartisan bill.
New York Post

Biden’s about-faces on infrastructure deal suggest his words are meaningless

A weekend of whiplash in Washington prompts the question: Is President Joe Biden a bad-faith negotiator or just completely confused?. Biden celebrated Thursday outside the White House alongside 10 Republican and Democratic senators, announcing they’d reached a deal to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure over eight years. It was half...
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Ireland holds out against Biden's global tax deal

Ireland is still holding out against Joe Biden's plans for a minimum corporation tax rate of 15pc, despite G20 finance ministers urging opponents to sign up to the deal this weekend. The low tax country is one of eight nations digging their heels in against a global deal championed by...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hunter Biden's art deal will keep buyers' identities a secret

When Hunter Biden's art is sold later this year, the public won't know who's buying his paintings —and neither will Hunter Biden, the White House, or his father, President Biden. According to a White House official, any buyer's identity will be kept secret by the gallery owner. However, buyers may...
POTUSNewsweek

Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany Pushes Quid Pro Quo to New Level | Opinion

President Joe Biden recently nominated Amy Gutmann to be ambassador to Germany. The list of shockingly obvious red flags surrounding this pick is long. As University of Pennsylvania president, Amy Gutmann makes about $4 million a year in compensation, which is unacceptable for a university accepting federal funds. Affordable college tuition is a problem that Democrats promised to fix. Instead, the president nominated the most highly paid president of any Ivy League school in America to be ambassador to Germany. Overpaying administrators and a few faculty inflates academic compensation all over the country, driving the cost of college to astronomical levels. Democrats talk about making college affordable, and the possibility of canceling student debt, but people like Amy Gutmann are doing everything they can to drive the cost of higher education sky high.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

Lobbyists, moderate Democrats rely on debunked arguments against tax hikes

Now that the Biden administration has decided to pursue tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy separately from a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, lobbying groups have launched a full-court press to derail the tax increases. As Democratic leaders in Congress are hoping to pass the tax reforms through the budget reconciliation process that would require no Republican votes, lobbyists — including many ex-staffers from congressional Democrats’ offices — are focusing their efforts on turning moderate Democrats against Biden’s plan.

