CarMax Crushes Q1 Earnings Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. DZS posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.