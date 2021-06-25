CarMax Crushes Q1 Earnings Estimates
- CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) reported first-quarter FY22 sales of $7.7 billion, up 138.4% year-on-year, beating analyst consensus of $6.2 billion.
- The comparable store used unit sales increased 99.1% Y/Y.
- A robust used auto demand environment, supported by federal stimulus checks and a shift in the timing of customer tax refunds, helped increase sales.
- Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 452,188, an increase of 128% Y/Y.
- Bought vehicles from consumers increased 236% Y/Y to 341,275.
- Gross profit was $924.5 million, up 161% Y/Y. EBIT was $567.3 million.
- EPS of $2.63 was up 1,853.3% Y/Y, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63.
- Selling, general and administrative expense was 59.9% of gross profit, up 70.5% Y/Y due to a planned increase in advertising expense.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $378 million as of May 31, 2021.
- “We delivered exceptional results in the first quarter thanks to excellent execution by our team in a high-demand environment,” said Bill Nash, Chief Executive Officer.
- Guidance: CarMax reaffirmed long-term targets for sales of $33 billion, 2 million units per year by 2026.
- Price action: KMX shares traded higher by 6.76% at $127.50 on the last check Friday.