TV Series

Jared Padalecki Reveals A Gut Punch About The Supernatural Prequel Spin-Off

By Kieran Fisher
Looper
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In November 2020, "Supernatural" fans bid farewell to a series that entertained, enthralled, and terrified them for 15 seasons. For nearly two decades, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki spearheaded the CW's hit horror-fantasy-action-drama show as the demon-hunting Winchester brothers Sam and Dean, going up against everything from mischievous tricksters to God in that time. When the emotional finale aired last year, their adventure felt complete. However, as Syfy notes, Ackles remained optimistic about returning to the world of "Supernatural" at some point — and he'll get to do exactly that very soon.

