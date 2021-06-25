Cancel
POTUS

The fraught and delicate Beltway climate path

By Ben Geman
Axios
Axios
 16 days ago
Capitol Hill infrastructure negotiations have taken on a complexity that matches their planetary and political stakes. Driving the news: President Biden and a bipartisan Senate group yesterday unveiled the bare bones of an eight-year, $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that includes energy and transit provisions. But its fate is tethered to...

