Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Justin Jaynes betting entire $25,000 purse on himself against Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes said he is betting his entire $25,000 purse on himself against Charles Rosa this weekend at UFC Vegas 30. Jaynes and Rosa meet in the second fight of the night at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 event. For Jaynes, this is absolutely a must-win fight for the man known as “The Guitar Hero.” Jaynes kicked off his UFC career last summer with an incredible knockout victory over Frank Camacho in a fantastic short-notice debut for himself, but since then, Jaynes has lost three fights by stoppage. The UFC is giving him one more fight against Rosa and Jaynes knows that he has to go out there and get his hand raised. In fact, he’s so confident that he is going to get the job done that he says he is betting his entire fight purse on himself.

www.bjpenn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Camacho
Person
Charles Rosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Conor McGregor breaks leg in scary UFC 264 moment vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier ended with a rather scary injury after the Irishman appeared to break his left ankle in the first round. The fight had barely even started when McGregor twisted his ankle while trying to punch Poirier, only to see his ankle snap. It forced the fight to stop, giving Poirier the win in the much-anticipated trilogy.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Greg Hardy reacts following first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264: “I have to stop making rookie mistakes”

UFC heavyweight and former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy reacted following his first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Hardy rocked Tuivasa with punches and his legs started to go, but Hardy made a mistake and rushed in with his chin exposed and Tuivasa caught him with a massive counter shot and knocked him out. It was the third straight win for Tuivasa by knockout following wins over Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve in his last two fights. As for Hardy, this was his second straight knockout defeat after he was stopped by Marcin Tybura his last time out.
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Megan Fox Wears Skintight Outfit At Wynn Las Vegas With BF Machine Gun Kelly — See Pics

Megan Fox and MGK touched down in Las Vegas! The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way through the Wynn Hotel ahead of UFC 264. Megan Fox, 35, looked drop dead gorgeous on a UFC date night with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The Transformers actress opted for a low cut brown top and flared pants heading to UFC 264, consisting of a spaghetti strap style top and fitted leggings on the bottom. She sweetly held hands with beau MGK as they made their way through the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino, surrounded by security guards.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Fan Who Jumped Chris Jericho Name Revealed

The AEW fan who jumped Chris Jericho and MJF has been identified on Twitter as ‘Fat Bastard.’ He tweeted Jim Cornette, “@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast, how did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be fucking playtime forever?”
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Photo | Floyd Mayweather cashes in on Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was able to cash in on Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor for a second time at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) squared off in a rubber match on Saturday night, this after splitting their first two encounters. The pair had initially collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Conor McGregor emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. Then, in their second contest at UFC 257 (this time at lightweight), ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping the Irishman with punches in the second round.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Exposes ‘Rigged’ Sean O’Malley Decision

UFC 264 is already one of the most controversial and entertaining cards in UFC history! In the first contest Sean O’Malley, who was originally supposed to face Louis Smolka ultimately drew Kris Moutinho as a last minute replacement. You can watchalong UFC 264 HERE. O’Malley Vs. Moutinho was very competitive...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Exposed For Cheating’ In UFC 264 Photo

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight...
WWEPWMania

New Details On Fan Rushing The Ring At AEW Dynamite, Jim Cornette Comments

The fan who rushed the ring during Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT sent a warning to the company via Twitter several days before the show. The fan surfaced on Twitter this week and has been trolling fans, and wrestlers. He noted that he ended up going to jail after the incident at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Wednesday night.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 odds: ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’ latest Vegas lines and betting guide

Nearly seven years after its inception, the ultra-violent saga of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor comes to an end at UFC 264 this Saturday (July 10, 2021) when the power-punching duo headline UFC 264 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fifteen pounds north, recent title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to restart his climb through the Welterweight ranks against long-time standout Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, while Tai Tuivasa locks horns with Greg Hardy in a clash of heavy-handed Heavyweight sluggers.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley vs. Frankie Edgar matchup at Madison Square Garden pitched by manager

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz pitched a future bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Frankie Edgar for an event at Madison Square Garden. O’Malley defeated Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO in the opening main card fight on the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. It was another impressive showing by “Suga,” who is now 6-1 overall in the UFC with four wins by knockout. O’Malley is one of the UFC’s brightest young stars and the promotion has booked him exclusively for pay-per-view events over his last six outings. Following a fantastic win over Moutinho at UFC 264, it stands to figure that O’Malley will fight on a pay-per-view card his next time out, and one PPV card that the UFC plans on holding is an event at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.
UFCPosted by
Indy100

Jake Paul tried to mock Conor McGregor after his UFC loss and it kind of backfired

Jake Paul’s feud with MMA star Conor McGregor is hotting up once again after the Irishman lost his third fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night. With McGregor suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the UFC 264 bout, the match ended with a doctor stoppage – much to the delight of Paul who’s been looking to fight ‘Mystic Mac’ for some time now.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White issues hilarious response when asked about sharing a shoey with UFC 264 winner Tai Tuivasa

UFC president Dana White issued a hilarious response when he was asked about sharing a shoey with UFC 264 winner Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa knocked out Greg Hardy in the first round of their UFC 264 heavyweight bout for his third straight win inside the Octagon. Following the fight, Tuivasa scaled up the Octagon wall and took part in a shoey celebration as he poured a full can of beer in his shoe and then drank it. Tuivasa then walked to the back and as he was going past the fans in the crowd, more of them were giving him their beer and shoes so he could continue doing shoeys. The shoey is Tuivasa’s signature move at this point of his career and is most commonly associated with him as he was the one who brought it into the mainstream.
UFCpunditarena.com

Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased. Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel. Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt responds to callout from UFC 264 winner Sean O’Malley

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt responded to the callout from UFC 264 winner Sean O’Malley following last night’s PPV event. Following his “Fight of the Night” knockout win over Kris Moutinho in the opening pay-per-view bout at Saturday’s UFC 264 card, O’Malley used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out several other fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, including the former champ Garbrandt, who most recently lost to Rob Font by decision back in May. Taking to his social media following the event, “No Love” responded to O’Malley’s request to fight him, and it appears as though Garbrandt isn’t interesting in fighting “Suga.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy