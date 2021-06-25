Cancel
Wales vs. Denmark: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time, date

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Euro 2020 darkhorses meet to kick off the knockout stage on Saturday as Wales face Denmark. The Welsh finished a surprising second in Group A with a 1-1-1 record to advance to the knockout rounds for the second Euros in a row after their surprising semifinal run run in 2016. Denmark snuck through Group B in second place despite losing two of three group stage games. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

