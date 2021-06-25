Cancel
The Linux kernel may not be quite as secure as it should be

By Mayank Sharma
TechRadar
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A policy and process overview of the Linux kernel has identified some “potential pain points” in the handling and signing process of the security keys for the Linux kernel. The review of the kernel teams’ processes for signing releases and for the policies and procedures for the handling of the...

Softwaretheregister.com

Linus Torvalds launches Linux kernel 5.13 after seven release candidates

Linus Torvalds has released version 5.13 of the Linux kernel after a very smooth development process that required seven release candidates. “So we had quite the calm week since rc7, and I see no reason to delay 5.13,” wrote the Linux maintainer-in-chief in his weekly State of the Kernel post. Torvalds rated the new release as “fairly large.”
ComputersGamingOnLinux

Linux Kernel 5.13 rolls out with early Apple M1 support

Another Linux Kernel release is out now with Linux 5.13 bringing with it, amongst plenty of other things, initial and early support for the new Apple M1 chip. In the announcement Linus Torvalds mentioned that while they had a "calm week" since the seventh release candidate, the Linux Kernel 5.13 is "actually fairly large" and "one of the bigger 5.x releases" with over sixteen thousand commits from over two thousand developers so it's a "big all over" sort of thing with new features , fixes and improvements everywhere.
Computersslashdot.org

Linux 5.13 Kernel Released, Includes Apple M1 Support, Clang CFI, and Landlock's Linux Security Module

"Linus Torvalds has just released the Linux 5.13 kernel as stable," reports Phoronix: Linux 5.13 brings initial but still early support for the Apple M1 with basic support but not yet accelerated graphics and a lot more to iron out moving ahead. There are also new Linux 5.13 security features like the Landlock security module, Clang control flow integrity support, and optionally randomizing the kernel stack offset at each system call. There is also AMD fun this cycle around FreeSync HDMI support, initial Aldebaran bring-up, and more. Intel has more work on Alder Lake, a new cooling driver, and more discrete graphics bring-up. There are also other changes for Linux 5.13 around faster IO_uring, a generic USB display driver, and other new hardware enablement.
Computersphoronix.com

GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu Released For The Latest Kernel Deblobbing

Following yesterday's release of the Linux 5.13 kernel, the GNU folks have released GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu as their downstream that strips out support for loading binary-only firmware/microcode, blocks the ability to load binary-only kernel modules, and other sanitization work in the name of software freedom. With the GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

GNU Linux-Libre 5.13 Kernel Is Here for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the just released Linux kernel 5.13, the GNU Linux-libre 5.13 kernel is here. 5.13 adds new blob names to the AMDGPU, i915 CSR, MHI busm r8152, and x86 touchscreen drivers, as well as to Qualcomm ARM64 DTS files. However, it looks like most of the changes in the GNU Linux-libre 5.13 kernel are around the moved and removed drivers from the upstream release. But it also makes some needed adjustments to the cleaning up logic for the btusb module.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

General Signature Kernels

Suppose that $\gamma$ and $\sigma$ are two continuous bounded variation paths which take values in a finite-dimensional inner product space $V$. Recent papers have introduced the truncated and the untruncated signature kernel of $\gamma$ and $\sigma$, and showed how these concepts can be used in classification and prediction tasks involving multivariate time series. In this paper, we introduce general signature kernels and show how they can be interpreted, in many examples, as an average of PDE solutions, and hence how they can be computed using suitable quadrature rules. We extend this analysis to derive closed-form formulae for expressions involving the expected (Stratonovich) signature of Brownian motion. In doing so, we articulate a novel connection between signature kernels and the hyperbolic development map, the latter of which has been a broadly useful tool in the analysis of the signature. As an application we evaluate the use of different general signature kernels as the basis for non-parametric goodness-of-fit tests to Wiener measure on path space.
ComputersItproportal

Security in the cloud - what should you be tracking?

As you move your applications into the cloud, your approach to security will have to follow. You will be in good company - Gartner has forecast that worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services will grow 23.1 percent in 2021 to $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020. Cloud security spending will increase alongside this, with just over $16 billion to be spent as part of this shift.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Deepin Linux 20.2.2 Introduces a Brand-New App Store, Secure Boot Support

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) While many don't trust it, Deepin Linux has its fans and is well known for being one of the most modern and beautiful distros on the market. With this release, fans of Deepin Linux can enjoy a brand-new App Store that supports the installation of Android apps, offers better app management with support for batch installation of applications, and has a fresh new design with simplified interaction. Starting with this release, Deepin Linux is now more secure thanks to Secure Boot support, which makes the system only boot the signed kernel and OEM-trusted software. According to the developers, Deepin Linux is the first Chinese distribution to have obtained a Secure Boot certificate.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nasty security flaw discovered at the heart of Linux RPM

A Linux developer has submitted a patch to fix a long-standing issue in the open source RPM package management system that can reportedly be exploited to install malicious software. In March 2021, Dmitry Antipov, a Linux developer with CloudLinux, pointed out that unsigned packages or packages signed with revoked keys...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Nitrux 1.5 is One of the First Distros to Support Linux Kernel 5.13, Ships with KDE Plasma 5.22

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) The monthly release cycle continues, and Nitrux 1.5 is here as one of the first GNU/Linux distributions (at the moment of writing) to offer the just-released Linux 5.13 kernel series on its software repository. I have to admit, the Nitrux devs were lightning fast to compile and package the new kernel, which brings lots of cool features. The Nitrux 1.5 release also comes with an up-to-date desktop environment, namely the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22. The second point release is included by default, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.83 software suites.
Computersxda-developers

Unable to Load Kernel Modules on Custom Kernel

I have been playing around with building custom kernels for both the G9880 and G988B S20 Ultras using Samsung's opensource code. I've successfully built and flashed a custom kernel for both devices with a few tweaks however there seems to be some issues regarding Loadable Kernel Modules (LKMs). On the...
Computersphoronix.com

Clang PGO Shot Down For Now From The Linux Kernel

While Clang PGO support was sent in for Linux 5.14 as part of Clang compiler handling updates for this next kernel version, the functionality was subsequently dropped out and a new pull request issued after criticism from Linus Torvalds and others. While Google and others have already been using this...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Securely Delete Files in Linux Using shred

When you delete a file on your computer, the system clears the blocks in your storage by removing the reference to the file. The file doesn't disappear suddenly and is still accessible using advanced software, which might not be what you want. Anyone with a file recovery tool can extract...
Computersxda-developers

[testers needed]Help]dualboot lg aristo 2 and cv1 Native ubuntu on sdcard plus kali-linux kernel [Help[testers needed]

Howdy folks im currently in development of bringing Ubuntu touch and Native Ubuntu to the lge cv1 devices including the Aristo 2, Aristo 2 plus and K8 plus. i have had a really hard time trying to bring this too and to be honest most of the work ive done has been Kernel related as Ubuntu touch and Ubuntu need systemd/upstart kernels to boot into the rootfs and beyond.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

QNAP QTS 5 .0 beta now available with Linux Kernel 5.10

A beta version of the QNAP QTS 5 .0 network attached storage (NAS) operating system has been released this week bringing with it a new Linux Kernel 5.10 together with improved security, WireGuard VPN support, and enhanced NVMe SSD cache performance. The DA Drive Analyzer within the latest QTS 5 .0 beta release is powered by a cloud AI engine, and has been designed to help users predict the expected life of their storage drives.” The new QuFTP app helps fulfill personal and business file transfer needs. QNAP now welcomes users to join the Beta Program and provide their feedback so QNAP can further improve QTS and provide a more comprehensive and secure user experience” explains QNAP in their press release.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: TypeScript 4.4 beta, Rust support improvements in Linux kernel, Sauce Labs acquires Backtrace

Some of the major highlights of the TypeScript 4.4 beta are control flow analysis of aliased conditions, symbol and template string pattern index signatures and more. With control flow analysis of aliased conditions enabled, developers don’t have to convince TypeScript of a variable’s type whenever it is used because the type-checker leverages something called control flow analysis to deduce the type within every language construct.
Economywealthmanagement.com

Why Data Security Should be a Priority for Advisors

Why is it important for advisors to create a cybersecurity strategy?. It first must be acknowledged that cybersecurity has been a focus for the regulators over the last few years. The importance of data security should be on the minds of all advisors. As a trusted professional, you are obligated to protect your client data as well as your branch data, which is the backbone of your practice. Data breaches are costly to both advisors and clients. With any breach, there is the risk of large fines, on top of the potential loss of money to you and your client. Any type of security infraction can ruin your reputation, even if no money is ever lost.

