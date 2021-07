The CDC has now approved eight ships to do restricted cruises, up from two on June 3. Since then, the agency has approved the Carnival Breeze, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Vista, Majestic Princess, Nieuw Amsterdam and Freedom of the Seas to operate revenue cruises. The Celebrity Edge and Equinox had already been approved. With the exception of the Freedom of the Seas, all of the ships have been approved without test sailings and will maintain vaccination levels of 95%.