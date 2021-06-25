New suspect in Sixth Street shooting arrested

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department announced they arrested the newly identified suspect involved in the Sixth Street mass shooting on June 12.

De’Ondre White, 19, was arrested in Killeen around 2:23 p.m. He was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, aided by the Killeen Police Department SWAT Team. White was booked into Killeen City Jail, according to Spectrum News.

The mass shooting was said to have started between a rivalry of juveniles.

The Austin Police Department and District Attorney José Garza announced Tuesday charges were dropped against the two initial suspects and were looking for White.

White now awaits arraignment on an arrest warrant for murder.