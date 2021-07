Liam Neeson’s unexpected yet remarkably durable second act as a grizzled action star isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and each one of his modest hits makes it that much easier to imagine the 69-year-old actor will be able to keep this up for many years to come. His secret? Efficiency. If Neeson broke into the world of mid-budget, low-rent beat-em-ups as a gangly brawler who was ready to go anywhere and fight anyone in order to rescue his daughter, his subsequent contributions to the genre were a lot more sedentary.