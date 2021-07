The Iron Bowl is already the greatest rivalry in all of sports. It can now be better. Companies in the state can now pay players for playing in the game. Oh, I know, I know. We can’t call it “pay for play” for some reason, but that’s what it is. When athletes sign endorsement deals, it’s not because of their taking Business Ethics 101. Milo’s Sweet Tea isn’t paying Bo Nix because he made good grades on his report card. Milo’s Sweet Tea is paying Nix and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore to play football this fall.