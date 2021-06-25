‘The Ice Road’ review: Along came a semi with a basic, creaky load

Liam Neeson has had quite the illustrious career. From portraying iconic characters in the eighties and nineties and entering the action realm in the late two-thousands; his presence on the screen is surely undeniable. He’s a likeable guy and seeing him either act with passion or beating up bad guys is something that will always be entertaining. The Ice Road is the newest addition to his action filmography and if you’ve seen the previews already or spotted them on your Netflix account, you may think that this is just another boring action flair with nothing new to add to the genre. While you may be right on that account, The Ice Road is a nevertheless entertaining movie that focuses more on the story element than goofy action sequences. All in all, it’s a fun ride.