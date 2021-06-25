‘The Ice Road’ review: Along came a semi with a basic, creaky load
The “What year is it?” energy is intense this year as film after film claims or functions like they’re throwbacks. Off the top of one’s head, a great one is The Djinn, the claustrophobic horror film that would fit right in with other kid-centric genre titles. Middling is fitting for Those Who Wish Me Dead, where despite a star-studded assassination-during-wildfire plot, it has little fun and even less heart. The search for the worst, at this point in time, concludes with The Ice Road on Netflix.www.theyoungfolks.com