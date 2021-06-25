Cancel
‘The Ice Road’ review: Along came a semi with a basic, creaky load

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “What year is it?” energy is intense this year as film after film claims or functions like they’re throwbacks. Off the top of one’s head, a great one is The Djinn, the claustrophobic horror film that would fit right in with other kid-centric genre titles. Middling is fitting for Those Who Wish Me Dead, where despite a star-studded assassination-during-wildfire plot, it has little fun and even less heart. The search for the worst, at this point in time, concludes with The Ice Road on Netflix.

