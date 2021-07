Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom’s European vacation continues! The couple’s latest stop was Turkey, where they went paddleboarding in the beautiful blue sea. Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, soaked up the Turkish sunshine while paddleboarding together on Friday, July 2. The couple, who are hitting up country after country on their ongoing European vacation, grabbed two paddleboards and ventured off into the beautiful blue sea in Turkey — see the photos via DailyMail here. Katy was seen wearing a bucket hat and sexy red swimsuit as she rode on her board in the water near Orlando, who dressed in a striped purple shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap. Both stars seemed to be doing an amazing job staying upright on the paddleboard!