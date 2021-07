If you find yourself cleaning out coolant tanks more frequently than you’d like—and hating every dirty minute of it—you have a lot of company … and a solution. MP Systems, East Granby, Conn., has engineered a compact unit that connects to virtually any standard tank, filters out fines and swarf, and returns a high volume of clean coolant to the machine with minimal maintenance, according to the company. Customers, ranging from shops with big horizontal machining centers (HMCs) running 24/7 with water-based coolant, to Swiss-turn machines running with oil, report excellent results.