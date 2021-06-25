Cancel
Kansas State

Senate Passes Legislation Co-Authored by Kansas Sen. Moran to Expand In-State Tuition Benefits for Veteran Families

 16 days ago

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act, legislation introduced by Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, and Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The legislation aims to expand in-state tuition eligibility for the families of veterans who die from service-connected disabilities. The Dependents Education...

Kansas State
Moran, KS
Kansas Government
Montana State
John M. Mchugh
Jon Tester
Jerry Moran
